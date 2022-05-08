BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 139,633 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $29,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $69.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -84.05%.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

