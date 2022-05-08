BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969,494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.33% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $26,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $79.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

