BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($68.74) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

BNP stock opened at €50.59 ($53.25) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($72.81). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.02.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

