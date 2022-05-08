Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BOWFF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 94.64%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

