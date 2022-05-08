Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,500.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,790.79.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,194.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,182.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,320.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 94.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

