Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,985.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,790.79.

Booking stock opened at $2,194.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,182.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,320.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. Booking has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 94.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

