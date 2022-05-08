BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in BRF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,786 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRF by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BRF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

