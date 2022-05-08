BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 443.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,771.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.