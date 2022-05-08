Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Boosted by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $76.67. 15,176,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,709,392. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

