Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1,238.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,201 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $45,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,445,516,000 after buying an additional 1,433,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,937,000 after purchasing an additional 982,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,809,000 after purchasing an additional 331,205 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,176,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,709,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

