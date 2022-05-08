Brokerages Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.08). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 271.57% and a negative net margin of 352.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 1,010,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,851. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $376.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

