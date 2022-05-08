Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will announce $387.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.21 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $350.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.93.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 438,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,659,000 after purchasing an additional 83,614 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESS traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $313.43. 388,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $279.63 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

