Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) will post $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $17.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.57. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

