Brokerages Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Purple Innovation posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 311.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 97.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period.

PRPL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. 2,006,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $250.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.74. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $33.22.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

