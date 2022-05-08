Brokerages Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.12 Million

Brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $14.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.96 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $12.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $52.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.15 million to $52.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLP. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,633. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $865.80 million, a PE ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 0.32. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,761 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 448,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

