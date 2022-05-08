Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.86. 247,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,759. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $753.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 90.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 258,395 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 447,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 182,534 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 516,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

