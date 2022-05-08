Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.82. Woodward posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 288,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,095,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 73.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,906,000 after buying an additional 142,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 68,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $104.25. 445,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,988. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Woodward has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

