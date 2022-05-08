Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.62 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.88. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

