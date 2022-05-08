Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) to report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Groupon reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 284%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In related news, insider Jan Barta bought 57,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,631,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,061,833 shares of company stock worth $21,103,685 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. Groupon has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $492.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.11.

Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.