Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

SVRA remained flat at $$1.15 during trading on Tuesday. 79,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,291. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.06. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Corp lifted its position in Savara by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Savara by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 113,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Savara by 77.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 135,851 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Savara by 19.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.