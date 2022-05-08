Brokerages Expect Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $6.10. 138,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

