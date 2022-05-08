Brokerages Expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.61 billion and the lowest is $6.20 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) posted sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full year sales of $26.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $27.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.42 billion to $27.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 target price (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 price target (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

ERIC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,717,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,583. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

