Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Target Price at $146.86

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.82. 817,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,553. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.11.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $989,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,709 shares of company stock valued at $47,964,300. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 259,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in AutoNation by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in AutoNation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in AutoNation by 182.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

