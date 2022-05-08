Brokerages Set Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Target Price at $9.32

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

FRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 2,175,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.20 and a beta of 0.10. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

