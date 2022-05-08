Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) PT at $92.92

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 33,614 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,351.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 557,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,214,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $85.50. 1,061,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,545. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.