Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price at $26.37

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.64. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

