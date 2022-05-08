Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) PT at $11.00

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

SAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of SAND traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. 1,797,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

