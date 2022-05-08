Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) PT at $80.57

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.57.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

