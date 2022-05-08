BT Brands, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 11th (NASDAQ:BTBD)

BT Brands’ (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 11th. BT Brands had issued 2,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 12th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

BTBD opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23. BT Brands has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of BT Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

