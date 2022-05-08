Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires New Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in RingCentral by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in RingCentral by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. 2,056,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,149. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.