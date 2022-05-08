Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 830,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 72,437 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

DBRG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. 4,701,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

