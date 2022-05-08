Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1,199.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after buying an additional 266,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 58.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 183,428 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 175,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.81. 813,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,792. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

