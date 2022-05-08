Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys Shares of 2,308 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,993. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

