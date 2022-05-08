Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 247,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,820. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

