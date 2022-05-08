Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.30. 707,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,109. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average of $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

