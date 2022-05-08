Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases New Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,680,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,089,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

