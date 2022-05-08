Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes $231,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 344.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,496,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a 200 day moving average of $109.06. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

