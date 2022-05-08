Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 101,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

UYG stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. 36,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,119. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

