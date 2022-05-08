Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 935 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, blooom inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

