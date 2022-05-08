Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 170 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 834,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,226,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,900,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.