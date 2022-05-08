Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 185 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $209.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day moving average is $199.85.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

