Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

