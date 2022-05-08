Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.