Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $295,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xylem by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

