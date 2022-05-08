Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $67.57 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14.

