Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE YETI opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.