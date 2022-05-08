Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $267,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,658,000 after buying an additional 58,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,884 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after buying an additional 179,352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $237.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.99 and a 200-day moving average of $251.66. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

