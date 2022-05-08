Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BVRDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.37) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.05) to €30.00 ($31.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF remained flat at $$28.72 on Friday. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

