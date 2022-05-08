Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $221.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have slid and underperformed the industry in past three months. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while. In addition, incremental freight expenses and supply-chain challenges are concerning. These factors hurt the fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both its top and the bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, both sales and earnings improved year over year, buoyed by the solid execution of its 2.0 initiative, which is focused on marketing, merchandising and store prototype. However, margins were soft in the reported quarter. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, comps are likely to decrease in mid-teens with an operating margin deleverage of 750 bps from the level reported in the fiscal first quarter. It assumes a comp decline in mid-single digits for fiscal 2021.”

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.30.

NYSE:BURL opened at $196.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.15. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 59,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.