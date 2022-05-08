Bytecoin (BCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.13 Million

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $20.13 million and approximately $28,634.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.55 or 0.00625529 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

